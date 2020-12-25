Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan, Karabakh Security Council chief Balasanyan meet?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, yesterday the secretary of the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Security Council, Vitaly Balasanyan, met with the RA Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan.
According to our information, the secretary of the Artsakh Security Council, Vitaly Balasanyan, discussed with Nikol Pashinyan issues related to army building, security, and the situation in Artsakh.
Our sources inform also that the political situation in Armenia and Artsakh, the possible ways out of it were also discussed at the Nikol Pashinyan-Vitaly Balasanyan meeting.
We have been trying to find out this information from both sides for two days now. RA Prime Minister's spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan has been leaving our phone calls unanswered for two days. And the secretary of the Artsakh Security Council, Vitaly Balasanyan, answered our question with only one sentence, denying that he had met with the RA Prime Minister. "I have not met," he said, declining to answer further questions.
Let us remind that according to the decree of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan signed on December 2, Vitaly Balasanyan was appointed Secretary of the Artsakh Security Council.
Let us remind that Vitaly Balasanyan was the secretary of the Artsakh Security Council [also] from November 2016 to June this year. After the presidential elections in Artsakh, Samvel Babayan was appointed Secretary of the Security Council, who resigned from this office on November 16, according to his own petition.