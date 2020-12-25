Newspaper: Armenia foreign debt reaches $6bn

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: As of the end of November this year, Armenia's national debt amounted to 7.947 billion dollars.
According to the data published by the RA Ministry of Finance, in one month, in November, the national debt decreased by about 29 million dollars, whereas compared to the beginning of the year, the national debt has increased by 606 million 900 thousand dollars.
By the way, according to some forecasts, by the end of this year, the national debt of Armenia will make 8.850 billion dollars, whereas at the end of 2021—9.215 billion dollars. There are such forecasts in the basis of next year's draft state budget of Armenia.
In addition, it is also projected that the national debt will increase next year; according to those predictions, by 365 million dollars. During this period, the executive [branch of power in Armenia] will attract new foreign loans and domestic debt while repaying previous liabilities.
Zhoghovurd daily learned that the foreign debt is 6 billion dollars, which has increased by 34.6 million dollars compared to in October. As of the end of November this year, the domestic debt decreased by 63.5 million [dollars].