150 Democratic Congressmen support Biden's initiative to return to Iranian nuclear deal

At least 150 Democratic congressmen have signed a letter expressing support for President-elect Joe Biden's move to return to a nuclear deal with Iran.
This key number of lawmakers could block attempts by Congress to prevent the move, The Hill reported.
Democrats say Biden's desire to return to an international agreement if Iran returns to compliance should be used as a starting point for further negotiations aimed at addressing Tehran's other malign behavior.
Opponents will need a two-thirds majority in Congress to overcome Biden's veto of any law aimed at blocking renegotiation of the deal with Iran, a percentage that might be unattainable with so many House Democrats backing the move.