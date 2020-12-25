News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev announces demobilization of soldiers who were drafted for Karabakh war
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev announces demobilization of soldiers who were drafted for Karabakh war
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has announced a phased demobilization—from December 25, 2020 to April 15, 2021—of the servicemen who were drafted due to the recent Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] war. The relevant order was published on his website.

To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh, Armenia ombudsmen publish ad hoc report on Azerbaijan’s targeting of journalists
In parallel with the targeting of the civilian population and infrastructures of Artsakh…
 Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 4 Armenian soldiers found during search operation
Three in Jabrayil, and one in Mataghis…
 Artsakh Defense Army reports 45 more casualties
These servicemen, reservists, and volunteers also had fallen while fending off the recent Azerbaijani-Turkish-mercenary military aggression…
 How Armenian father, son from Artsakh’s Hadrut survived 65 days behind enemy lines?
After hiding in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) for 65 days, Gegham Petrosyan, a resident of a village near Hadrut town, and his elderly father were found and rescued…
 Residents of certain communities of Karabakh won't benefit from lump-sum financial assistance program
The Ministry of Territorial Administration and...
 Armenian PM, President discuss current situation in Armenia and security of borderline communities
The interlocutors discussed issues related to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos