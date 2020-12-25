Huge gold deposit discovered in Turkey

A huge gold deposit with reserves of 99 tons was discovered in Turkey, the value of which is estimated at about $ 6 billion, which exceeds the GDP of some countries.
According to BI, the deposit was discovered by Gubertas fertilizer company. The first gold mining should start within two years.
The value of a recently discovered gold deposit is estimated to be higher than the GDP of some countries. According to Worldometer, the GDP of the Maldives is $ 4.87 billion and the GDP of Burundi is $ 3.17 billion.