Caucasus Nature Fund carries out about €1.3mn worth of activities in Armenia in 2020
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Caucasus Nature Fund (CNF) has carried out approximately 1,300,000-euro worth of activities in Armenia during the fiscal year 2020, CNF informed.

These programs were aimed at protecting the country’s special-protection areas and increasing management efficiency.

In connection with COVID-19, the CNF has also provided unprecedented financial support to the Armenian government this year; an additional half a million euros was provided to fund the six-month salaries of four SNCOs within the Ministry of Environment.

CNF has been assisting Armenia's special-protection areas for more than 11 years.

And in 2021, the Caucasus Nature Fund programs will continue assisting in the conservation of the unique biodiversity of Armenia.
Հայերեն
