Utility payment reimbursement program in Artsakh to continue in 2021

YEREVAN. – The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) government is reimbursing—co-funded by Armenia—the payment of utility bills for September, October, and November. The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, Mesrop Arakelyan, said this to a press conference Friday.
According to him, this program will continue throughout 2021, too. "Besides, multifaceted co-funding programs for the payment of pensions and benefits to the residents of Artsakh are being implemented—in the amount of 940 million drams. The Artsakh government is already making payments within the framework of these programs," Arakelyan added.