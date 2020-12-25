News
ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party member is called to Armenia Police General Department of Criminal Investigation
ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party member is called to Armenia Police General Department of Criminal Investigation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


At 2pm Friday, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the Armenia Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party and coordinator of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement, was again summoned for questioning—but this time to the General Department of Criminal Investigation of the Police. Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed about this by his lawyer, Lusine Sahakyan.

The attorney added, however, that it is not known as to in connection with which criminal case Saghatelyan was called to this Police department.

Saghatelyan, for his part, considered this a dirty step aimed at silencing the opposition and suppressing the movement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
