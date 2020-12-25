Armenia official: Process of issuing medical reports to servicemen wounded during Artsakh war is accelerated

YEREVAN. – The process of issuing medical reports to servicemen wounded during the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war has been accelerated. The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, Mesrop Arakelyan, said this to a press conference Friday.

He explained that this process usually takes about three months, but now the whole procedure has been accelerated. "Besides, the Ministry [of Labor and Social Affairs] staff members themselves visit the wounded and collect the [respective] data," Arakelyan said.

Also, the minister reminded about the Armenian government's financial assistance program which is implemented jointly with the fund for compensation of damage to the life or health of military personnel. "Within the framework of this program, 300 thousand drams will be provided monthly—for six months—to the disabled of the first and second groups. According to another program, the families of the missing servicemen will receive 300,000 drams, also for six months," the Armenian official added.