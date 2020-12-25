News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia official: Process of issuing medical reports to servicemen wounded during Artsakh war is accelerated
Armenia official: Process of issuing medical reports to servicemen wounded during Artsakh war is accelerated
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The process of issuing medical reports to servicemen wounded during the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war has been accelerated. The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, Mesrop Arakelyan, said this to a press conference Friday.

He explained that this process usually takes about three months, but now the whole procedure has been accelerated. "Besides, the Ministry [of Labor and Social Affairs] staff members themselves visit the wounded and collect the [respective] data," Arakelyan said.

Also, the minister reminded about the Armenian government's financial assistance program which is implemented jointly with the fund for compensation of damage to the life or health of military personnel. "Within the framework of this program, 300 thousand drams will be provided monthly—for six months—to the disabled of the first and second groups. According to another program, the families of the missing servicemen will receive 300,000 drams, also for six months," the Armenian official added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kapan mayor proposes to allow residents of border villages of Armenia’s Syunik to carry weapons
Since a number of villages in Syunik Province have ended up on the border with the territories now under the control of Azerbaijan…
 Mayor: Kapan town, some nearby settlements will become targets for Azerbaijan army
The Azerbaijani armed forces are located 100 meters from the Armenian village of Syunik…
 Analyst: Armenians have winning card that no other nation has
As far as the war in Artsakh is...
 Armenia official: People of Artsakh received 7bn drams of social assistance
The whole budget is 25 billion drams, stated the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs…
 Mayor: Kapan-Agarak road of Armenia's Syunik Province is totally under Azerbaijan's control
Parsyan also indicated the roads that...
 Armenia families of casualties, of those who became disabled during Artsakh war to get compensation
The payments are already being made, said the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos