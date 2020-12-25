News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia families of casualties, of those who became disabled during Artsakh war to get compensation
Armenia families of casualties, of those who became disabled during Artsakh war to get compensation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

The families—among the civilian population of Armenia—of the casualties and of those who have become disabled during the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war will receive compensation. The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, Mesrop Arakelyan, said this to a press conference Friday.

"The families of the casualties will receive 5 million drams each, and the citizens who have become disabled will receive from 1 to 3 million drams; the payments are already being made," the minister added.

According to him, the provincial halls have already calculated the damages to the border settlements of Armenia, and the total amount of assistance being provided is 50 million drams.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kapan mayor proposes to allow residents of border villages of Armenia’s Syunik to carry weapons
Since a number of villages in Syunik Province have ended up on the border with the territories now under the control of Azerbaijan…
 Mayor: Kapan town, some nearby settlements will become targets for Azerbaijan army
The Azerbaijani armed forces are located 100 meters from the Armenian village of Syunik…
 Analyst: Armenians have winning card that no other nation has
As far as the war in Artsakh is...
 Armenia official: People of Artsakh received 7bn drams of social assistance
The whole budget is 25 billion drams, stated the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs…
 Mayor: Kapan-Agarak road of Armenia's Syunik Province is totally under Azerbaijan's control
Parsyan also indicated the roads that...
 Minister: Residents of Armenia's communities that became borderline after war will also receive social support
Arakelyan clarified that the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos