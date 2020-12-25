Armenia families of casualties, of those who became disabled during Artsakh war to get compensation

The families—among the civilian population of Armenia—of the casualties and of those who have become disabled during the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war will receive compensation. The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, Mesrop Arakelyan, said this to a press conference Friday.
"The families of the casualties will receive 5 million drams each, and the citizens who have become disabled will receive from 1 to 3 million drams; the payments are already being made," the minister added.
According to him, the provincial halls have already calculated the damages to the border settlements of Armenia, and the total amount of assistance being provided is 50 million drams.