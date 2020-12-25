News
Red Cross assists 221 temporarily sheltered families in Karabakh
Red Cross assists 221 temporarily sheltered families in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

According to the Artsakh Information Center, the ICRC mission in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) recently assisted 221 families who were left homeless as a result of the recent escalation of the conflict, and have been temporary sheltered at hotels, university dormitories, and nursing homes in the capital Stepanakert.

According to the identified needs, each member of these families—741 persons—received food parcels and hygiene items from the ICRC. In addition, 104 kitchen utensils and 48 heaters were provided to them.

The ICRC mission continues to gather information—from local authorities—on all internally displaced persons in order to plan its further courses of action to assist them.
Հայերեն
