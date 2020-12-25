News
Artsakh President attends commemoration event honoring 5 Armenia village natives who had fallen in recent war
Artsakh President attends commemoration event honoring 5 Armenia village natives who had fallen in recent war
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics


Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Friday attended, in Janfida village of Armenia’s Armavir Province, a commemoration event honoring the five Janfida natives who had fallen in the recent Artsakh war.

After the event, the relatives of the missing soldiers approached Harutyunyan, passed him information regarding these servicemen, telling him where these soldiers were and under what conditions they had gone missing.

Also, they asked the President of Artsakh to personally get involved in finding these missing servicemen, and Arayik Harutyunyan promised to do so.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan. 
This text available in   Հայերեն
