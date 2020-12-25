National Interest: The past year will be the deadliest in US history

The past year will be the deadliest in US history, with more than three million deaths in total - largely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The National Interest reported.
According to preliminary data, more than 3.2 million deaths are expected in the United States per year, which is at least four hundred thousand more than was recorded in 2019.
The 15 percent jump in death rates is the largest annual percentage jump since 1918, when tens of thousands of American soldiers died in World War I and hundreds of thousands died in the influenza pandemic. Compared to 1917, the number of deaths this year has increased by 46 percent.
There were 2,854,838 deaths in the United States last year, nearly sixteen thousand more than in 2018. In 2019, the age-adjusted mortality rate fell by about 1 percent, and life expectancy increased by about six weeks to 78.8 years, according to the CDC. This year, however, is likely to be a different story, as life expectancy could drop dramatically by as much as three years.
The COVID-19 pandemic has become the leading cause of death in the United States this year. According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, the country has already recorded 18.3 million infections and 325,000 deaths.