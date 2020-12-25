Armenia official: People of Artsakh received 7bn drams of social assistance

YEREVAN. – The Armenian government has approved 15 measures aimed at providing temporary social assistance to people affected by the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war. The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, Mesrop Arakelyan, said this to a press conference Friday.
Presenting the data on the implementation of some of these measures, the minister stated as follows in particular: "The issues of the citizens who are not included in the list of beneficiaries are considered on an individual basis. (…). Acceptance of applications within the framework of the program where the beneficiaries are the people of Artsakh who are deprived of the opportunity to live in their homes will start today or tomorrow. The acceptance of applications within the framework of the assistance program for the citizens hosting the residents of Artsakh will also start today. A total of 7 billion drams of social assistance has been provided to the people of Artsakh; the whole budget is 25 billion drams.”