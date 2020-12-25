Armenia Penitentiary Service chief participates in session of CIS Council of Heads of Penitentiary Services

On December 23, the subsequent session of the Council of Heads of Penitentiary Services of CIS countries was held online with the participation of the heads of penitentiary services of Armenia, the Russian Federation, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan, as well as representatives of the CIS Executive Committee, the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center, the Bureau for the Coordination of the Fight Against Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Types of Crimes on the Territory of the Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Secretariat of the Council of Heads of Penitentiary Services of CIS countries.

During the session, the heads of penitentiary services discussed the exchange of information about the situation in the penitentiary sector and cooperation, the fight against crime, the implementation of joint actions against terrorism and other extreme violence, as well as the preparation of personnel and signed several major decisions based on the results of the discussion. Special attention was paid to the actions for prevention of the COVID-19 disease at penitentiary institutions.