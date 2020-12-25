Armenia President pays working visit to Gyumri

President Armen Sarkissian on Friday paid a working visit to Gyumri, Armenia.
At the seat of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, President Sarkissian met with the Primate of the Diocese, Archbishop Michael Ajapahyan.
They reflected on the painful losses Armenians have suffered during the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war and the current crisis in Armenia, agreeing that, as a people and a state, Armenians have no choice but to together stand up on their feet again.
Noting that the situation remains dire, the interlocutors expressed their concern over the challenges and problems facing Armenia, and touched upon ways to overcome them.
They stressed the importance of security and protection of Armenia’s state borders and border communities, the return of POWs and captives, and the search for the missing.
The President, accompanied by the Primate of the Shirak Diocese, also visited the Holy Savior’s Church of Gyumri.
President Armen Sarkissian met also with Shirak provincial governor Tigran Petrosyan, and Gyumri mayor Samvel Balasanyan.