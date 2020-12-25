Kapan mayor proposes to allow residents of border villages of Armenia’s Syunik to carry weapons

YEREVAN. – The leadership of Kapan community proposes the Armenian authorities to allow the residents of the border villages of Syunik Province to keep hunting rifles with them. Kapan city mayor Gevorg Parsyan stated this during Friday’s working discussion—at the National Assembly—organized by the parliamentary faction of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party, while presenting the situation in their region.

He addressed the MPs, proposing them to come up with a corresponding law initiative allowing the men of Syunik to arm themselves, which, in Parsyan's opinion, will give the locals additional confidence in their safety.

The mayor of Kapan added that this is a necessary security measure and it arose immediately after a number of villages in Syunik ended up on the border with the territories now under the control of Azerbaijan.