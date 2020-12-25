News
Mayor of Armenia's Kapan says there might be changes of posts on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

I don’t rule out changes of posts on the Armenia-Azerbajian border. This is what Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan said as he presented the situation in the region during today’s working discussion hosted by the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly.

“Yes, I don’t rule out changes, and this is exactly the reason why serious activities aren’t being carried out on the borders,” Parsyan said, adding that demarcation works also aren’t being carried out, better yet, the Russian and Azerbaijani sides are determining the posts.

According to Parsyan, the Azerbaijanis have recommended pulling the posts of both sides back 100-200 meters so that the soldiers don’t have contact and new conflicts don’t emerge. However, as Parsyan mentioned, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia has proposed a systemic approach, that is, pulling the posts back along the entire length of the border since there are sectors in which the Azerbaijanis have actually approached the border of Armenia. Parsyan added that this issue is currently being considered.
