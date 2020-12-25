Armenia parliament majority faction: Naira Zohrabyan should not chair human rights committee of legislature

The majority My Step faction has put into circulation a draft decision to terminate opposition MP Naira Zohrabyan’s powers as Chair of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia. We are informed about this from the official website of the NA.
According to the My Step faction, it is clear that, in practice, there is an impossibility of Zohrabyan's further tenure in the aforesaid position.
As case in point, the ruling faction has quoted some posts from Naira Zohrabyan's Facebook page in which, according to the faction, statements are made that violate and debase a person’s inalienable dignity, which is enshrined in the Constitution of Armenia as the highest value, and which contain insults.
Accordingly, the ruling bloc finds that Naira Zohrabyan cannot be the chair of a committee the core of whose activity is the protection of human rights.