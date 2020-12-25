Armenian advocate: Another 68 of my colleagues also demand that Prosecutor General detain Nikol Pashinyan

Advocate Aram Vardevanyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Today the professors of the Faculty of Law at Yerevan State University demanded that alumnus of the Faculty of Law at Yerevan State University, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan take very specific actions. I would like to inform that 68 of my fellow and respected advocates have already joined the call-application in a short period of time (the process is ongoing), including advocates who have great experience in working in the law-enforcement system. Dear journalists, I would like to inform that the statement addressed to the Prosecutor General has been issued by doctor-professors of the Faculty of Law at Yerevan State University who have authored, for instance, the monograph entitled “General and Special Parts of Criminal Law” which all investigators and prosecutors refer to, including the Prosecutor General.”
Earlier, 20 academic lawyers had addressed the Prosecutor General with the public demand to detain Nikol Pashinyan.