Russia contributes 2 million Swiss francs to ICRC to aid Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia contributed over 2 million Swiss francs ($ 2.25 million) to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to address Karabakh humanitarian needs.

"A voluntary contribution in the amount of 2 million Swiss francs has been made to the ICRC following the decision of the Russian government, to cover the costs associated with the adoption of measures to resolve the humanitarian consequences of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Russian FM Sergey Lavrov noted on Friday.

Moreover, this direction has become one of the priorities in fruitful cooperation between Russia and the ICRC. According to Lavrov, Russia is undertaking large-scale efforts to provide assistance to the civilian population and restore the civilian infrastructure of the region, adding that Moscow is open to further cooperation with the committee and hopes to continue its effective work.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
