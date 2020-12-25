News
Mayor of Armenia's Kapan says he still hasn't seen any document on demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


I still haven’t seen any document on demarcation of the borders with Azerbaijan. This is what head of the enlarged Kapan community Gevorg Parsyan said during today’s working discussion hosted by the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia.

According to him, the heads of communities of Syunik Province haven’t had any contact with the Government of Armenia for the past three months, except for the Ministry of Defense and the National Security Service.

“We don’t know on what basis the borders are being demarcated. Frankly, I believe only the government can show us a document on demarcation,” Parsyan said, adding that the process of demarcation with the border of Azerbaijan is causing the locals’ discontent since they are concerned about their security. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
