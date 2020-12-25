Road of Armenian Syunik province is under Azerbaijan control, 4 bodies of Armenia soldiers found, 25.12.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 25.12.2020:
- The Kapan-Agarak road of Syunik Province is completely under the control of Azerbaijan, and as a result, citizens of Armenia have stopped using the road.
Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan also indicated the roads that are still under the control of the Armenian side
"Armenia has three problematic roads, including the Kapan-Goris, Kapan-Tchakaten, and Kapan-Agarak roads," he said.
He also noted that the Azerbaijani armed forces are located 100 meters from the Armenian village of Syunik.
Moreover, as per Parsyan, the Azerbaijani army units are located up to 1 km away from the residential areas of Kapan.
- Bodies of another 4 Armenian soldiers have been found during a search operation.
The bodies of 1,073 fallen Armenian servicemen had been retrieved so far.
The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army, in turn, has reported that 45 more servicemen, reservists, and volunteers had fallen during the recent Artsakh war.
The number of military casualties on the Armenian side thus reached 1,870.
- Armenia State Revenue Committee noted that the ban on the Turkish imports will take effect on December 31.
But this ban on such goods that are imported before December 31 shall not apply only if customs clearance is carried out on these goods before December 31.
This import ban applies to the aforementioned goods of Turkish origin that are imported into Armenia from all countries.
- The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan has denied, due to lack of grounds, the investigator's petition to remand Manvel Paramazyan, the mayor of Kajaran town, in custody.
The court decision was unexpected for Paramazyan himself.
Manvel Paramazyan has been charged within the framework of a criminal case on kidnapping. Five others also have been charged along the lines of this criminal case.
- Roma midfielder and Armenian national football squad captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been named the 2020 Footballer of the Year of Armenia, the Football Federation of Armenia reported.
Mkhitaryan has been named Armenia’s footballer of the year for the tenth year.
Meanwhile, Joaquin Caparros, the manager of the Armenian national football squad, has been named the 2020 Manager of the Year of Armenia.