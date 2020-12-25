News
Armenian opposition Homeland Salvation Movement to hold protests in Yerevan
Armenian opposition Homeland Salvation Movement to hold protests in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The opposition Homeland Salvation Movement has posted the following on its Facebook page.

“Every day and hour is precious for Armenia. Our struggle will end only after the government leading the nation to perdition resigns.

So, today at 6 p.m. the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement will start holding protests in different parts of Yerevan.

We call on citizens concerned about the future of the homeland to join the protests and force the conspiratorial authorities to resign. Unity for salvation.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
