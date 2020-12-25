Head of Armenian borderline village asks deputies to work with Russians to save the land

During today’s discussion on the current situation in the Syunik Province of Armenia at the National Assembly, secretary of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Arman Abovyan called head of Shurnukh village Hakob Arshakyan on the phone to find out about the current situation in the village.
According to the village head, the last operation in the village was measurement of a sector of the road.
“The Azerbaijanis, Russians and the National Security Service of Armenia measured everything with the GPS system and left,” Arshakyan said.
Abovyan asked the village head if there was any government official present, to which Arshakyan said there was no government official.
At the end of the telephone conversation, the head of Shurnukh village asked the parliamentarians to be alert. “Do something with the Russians to maintain the Armenian land,” the head of the already borderline village said.