News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Head of Armenian borderline village asks deputies to work with Russians to save the land
Head of Armenian borderline village asks deputies to work with Russians to save the land
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During today’s discussion on the current situation in the Syunik Province of Armenia at the National Assembly, secretary of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Arman Abovyan called head of Shurnukh village Hakob Arshakyan on the phone to find out about the current situation in the village.

According to the village head, the last operation in the village was measurement of a sector of the road.

“The Azerbaijanis, Russians and the National Security Service of Armenia measured everything with the GPS system and left,” Arshakyan said.

Abovyan asked the village head if there was any government official present, to which Arshakyan said there was no government official.

At the end of the telephone conversation, the head of Shurnukh village asked the parliamentarians to be alert. “Do something with the Russians to maintain the Armenian land,” the head of the already borderline village said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia contributes 2 million Swiss francs to ICRC to aid Nagorno-Karabakh
This direction has become one of the priorities...
 Armenian advocate: Another 68 of my colleagues also demand that Prosecutor General detain Nikol Pashinyan
Earlier, 20 academic lawyers had...
 Kapan mayor proposes to allow residents of border villages of Armenia’s Syunik to carry weapons
Since a number of villages in Syunik Province have ended up on the border with the territories now under the control of Azerbaijan…
 Mayor of Armenia's Kapan says there might be changes of posts on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
According to Parsyan, the Azerbaijanis have...
 Mayor: Kapan town, some nearby settlements will become targets for Azerbaijan army
The Azerbaijani armed forces are located 100 meters from the Armenian village of Syunik…
 Analyst: Armenians have winning card that no other nation has
As far as the war in Artsakh is...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos