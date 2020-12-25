A scenario that may lead to civil war in the United States has been revealed

In an interview with Lenta.ru, Italian political scientist, Head of Vision & Global Trends Tiberio Graziani disclosed a scenario that may lead to a civil war in the United States.
According to him, this will only be possible, if incumbent President of the United States Donald Trump makes an attempt to maintain power by force.
Graziani stated that the plans are unrealistic because if they were, Trump would have to ask for support from certain groups within the Pentagon, and first and foremost from private military companies and militarized groups.
Graziani also emphasized that if the events develop this way, there will be a real civil war, the outcome of which will be unpredictable.