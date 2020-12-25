Protester and police officer get into dispute during protest in Yerevan

A little while ago, police gave the citizens having shut down a major street in Yerevan reasonable time to open the street.

Member of the opposition Homeland Party, former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Sahakyan is also among the protesters and said the following the police officers: “What are we doing that is different from what was being done during the protests in 2018? In 2018, the current authorities blocked communication channels and came to power. We’re doing the same thing. You tell us what we should do. Perhaps there was an agreement to hand over Nagorno-Karabakh. It turns out that the police let them shut down streets, but they’re not letting us do the same. We say that the defeated person must resign. It’s a shame. He has to have honor.”

The protest continues. Police tried to open the road, but failed.