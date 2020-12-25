Armenian opposition party condemns police officers' unlawful actions, says traitor Pashinyan must resign

Armenia’s opposition Homeland Party has issued the following statement:
“A little while ago, police officers unlawfully apprehended members of Homeland Party Babken Harutyunyan and Arsen Nikoghosyan, who have joined other citizens to carry out an act of civil disobedience demanding the resignation of traitor Pashinyan.
Homeland Party condemns the unlawful acts that are being carried out to silence opposition parties and are the result of the instructions of Pashinyan, who has seized the seat of Prime Minister of Armenia.
Homeland Party won’t retreat since there is no alternative to the resignation of the traitor.”