Karabakh MFA welcomes adoption of resolution by Chamber of Deputies of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) has issued the following statement:
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh welcomes the unanimous adoption by the Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg of the resolution on December 24 by which the Parliament of Luxembourg, by consistently staying true to the spirit of the resolution adopted on October 16, 2020, in essence, condemns the military aggression of Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh through the involvement of Turkey, the military occupation of a large part of the territory of Artsakh as a result of the military aggression and the ongoing policy of bellicose rhetoric and threats against Artsakh and its population.
We attach importance to the fact that, in the resolution, the Parliament calls on the Government of Luxembourg to demand the entry of humanitarian organizations into Artsakh to support the solution to the dire humanitarian situation created in the republic.”