Armenia citizens demanding Pashinyan's resignation reach Republic Square, protest ends

A little while ago, after marching through the city, the citizens demanding Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation reached Republic Square where they were joined by another group of citizens who had lit a bonfire so that the participants of the march could get warm.
This marked the end of the protest of citizens demanding Pashinyan’s resignation. Earlier, they had shut down the major avenues of the city. Police had given the citizens a reasonable period to open the road, but the citizens had refused to fulfill the demand, saying that they were holding a peaceful demonstration and that it was their right. Nevertheless, the police started apprehending the citizens.