Armenian opposition party leader involved as suspect under case of making public calls to justify violence

A video entitled “Nikol, you changed our textbooks and holidays” and showing leader of National Accord Party Aram Harutyunyan making prima facie public calls to justify violence has been posted on YouTube, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
The Division for Investigation of Heavy Crimes of the Yerevan Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee has instituted a criminal case under part 1 of Article 226.2 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (public calls for use of violence, publicly justifying or advocating violence).
Aram Harutyunyan is involved as a suspect, and a signature to not leave has been chosen as a pre-trial measure.