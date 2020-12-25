Armenia Ombudsman, Russia Deputy FM discuss cooperation

Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan today held talks with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Vershinin and discussed issues on cooperation during a meeting in Moscow.
The press service of the Embassy of Armenia in Russia reported that the parties exchanged opinions on the exercise of human rights in Russia and Armenia and discussed the opportunities for expansion of cooperation in global and regional sector-specific platforms.
Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan was also attending the meeting.