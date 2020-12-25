News
Armenia Ombudsman, Russia Deputy FM discuss cooperation
Armenia Ombudsman, Russia Deputy FM discuss cooperation
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan today held talks with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Vershinin and discussed issues on cooperation during a meeting in Moscow.

The press service of the Embassy of Armenia in Russia reported that the parties exchanged opinions on the exercise of human rights in Russia and Armenia and discussed the opportunities for expansion of cooperation in global and regional sector-specific platforms.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan was also attending the meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
