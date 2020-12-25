Cases of new strain of COVID-19 identified in eight countries in Europe

Regional Director of the World Health Organization in Europe Hans Kluge has tweeted the following:
“Eight countries in the WHO Europe region have now identified the new COVID-19 variant VOC-202012/01. It is vital to strengthen existing protective measures: distancing/masks/staying in core support bubbles. The WHO is continuing to monitor and will provide updates. Solidarity is key. The variant also seems to be spreading among younger age groups unlike previous strains. Vigilance is important while research is ongoing to define its impact.”
On December 14, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom Matt Hancock informed that British scientists have discovered a new and mutated strain of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared that the new mutation is 70% more contagious than other types of the virus.