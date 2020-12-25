News
Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with representatives of Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today met with representatives of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia and posted the following on his Facebook page:

“My colleagues Babken Tunyan and Artak Manukyan and I met with representatives of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia. During the meeting, I listened to the businessmen’s concerns, gave answers to several current questions, and we exchanged views on the paths to overcoming the economic and political challenges.”
