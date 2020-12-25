Confederation of Trade Unions of Armenia demands Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

The Confederation of Trade Unions of Armenia has issued a statement demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The statement particularly states the following:
“The political and socio-economic situation in Armenia attests to the fact that the foundations for sovereignty, democracy and a social and legal state proclaimed by the Constitution have been undermined.
The situation created in Armenia after the war unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) on September 27, 2020 deepened the political and socio-economic crisis. The current issues are deemed to be the result of not only the pandemic and war, but also wrong and single-handed management.
The trilateral statement that was secretly signed on November 9 caused a deep crisis and a strictly tense atmosphere. The created situation led to severe and extremely difficult consequences for workers, especially socially disadvantaged workers. There are already cases of forced idleness and unpaid leaves.
This situation attests to the fact that further deepening of these issues is inevitable in case the incumbent Prime Minister and his Cabinet remain in office.
Due to the current situation and taking into consideration the aforementioned factors, we demand the resignation of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Cabinet and call on uniting around the idea of statehood.
At this fatal and crucial moment, all layers and capable forces of society and the public and private sectors must combine their efforts to reestablish unity for the sake of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh.”