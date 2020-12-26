Biden releases Christmas greetings, thanks doctors, researchers working on coronavirus vaccine

US President-elect Joe Biden released Christmas greetings on Friday and called for Americans to continue practicing coronavirus safety precautions and avoid large gatherings, The Hill reported

“[My wife] Jill and I wish you and your family peace, joy, health and happiness this season. But we know for so many of you in our nation this has been a very difficult year, and we’re reminded in this season of hope our common humanity and what we’re called to do for one another," Biden said in a video on Twitter. "Many of our fellow Americans are struggling to find work, literally put food on the table and pay their rent or their mortgage."

“We’re reminded we’re on this earth to care for one another, to give what we can and to be a source of help and hope to friend and stranger alike,” the president-elect added.

Jill Biden, who will become first lady next month after Joe Biden's inauguration, added in the Friday video that “Many families are facing their first Christmas having lost a loved one. And Joe and I know that sorrow. And we know how, in times of grief, a kind word can mean so much.”

Joe Biden added that their family usually hosts as many as 25 people on Christmas Eve, but they canceled the tradition this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going to miss our family, but it’s what we need to do to keep our family safe,” he said. “We hope you’ll consider limiting travel and the size of family gatherings as well this year.”

The couple also thanked service members, front-line and essential workers and COVID-19 vaccine researchers.