Lukashenko says he will not be vaccinated against coronavirus
Lukashenko says he will not be vaccinated against coronavirus
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has described himself as a skeptic and therefore is not planning to get a vaccine against coronavirus, Interfax reported.

"I won't get vaccinated or inoculated," Lukashenko said while visiting a children's infectious diseases hospital in Minsk on Friday.

Belarus plans to inoculate 1.2 million people against coronavirus next spring. "Or perhaps two million, depending on the people's attitude toward this," he said.

Lukashenko also said on Friday Belarus planned to use vaccines by five or six different manufacturers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
