Georgia parliament adopts resolution on country's integration into EU, NATO
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics

The parliament of Georgia unanimously adopted on Friday a resolution to proclaim the country’s aspirations for membership in the European Union (EU) and NATO, TASS reported.

"Membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization remains a zero-option priority in Georgia’s foreign policy. Trans-Atlantic unity is the most important precondition for strengthening global security," the resolution reads.

According to the document, membership in the European Union also remains a "zero-option priority" for the country.

In line with the resolution, the country favors only peaceful settlement of all conflicts.
