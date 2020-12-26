News
Newspaper: France’s Macron expresses bewilderment over Armenia’s Pashinyan
Newspaper: France's Macron expresses bewilderment over Armenia's Pashinyan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Will France stay in the OSCE Minsk Group?

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: A few days after the signing of the November 9 capitulation [regarding the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war], President of France Emmanuel Macron attended a dinner with the representatives of the [French] Armenian community, during which a noteworthy conversation took place.

Macron asked the opinion of French Armenians about [Armenia’s PM] Nikol Pashinyan, listened carefully, then did not hide his bewilderment over Pashinyan's personality and behavior. He said that during the war he contacted him several times, offered his assistance, even wrote SMS [messages] to which, true, Pashinyan replied quickly, but not once did he contact Macron on his own initiative and asked for anything. Moreover, Macron was especially surprised that neither before the signing of the document on November 9, nor at least after, he [Pashinyan] did not contact and inform [Macron] that he was being forced such a document, or what could be done after signing it to mitigate the consequences.

Macron said, "After all, I am the president of an OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country. Why didn't he inform me, or ask for assistance before or after signing?"

He [Macron] also inquired how France should act: stay in the Minsk Group and continue to assist the negotiation process? Or push the Artsakh recognition process forward—leaving the Minsk Group?
