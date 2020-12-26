3 UN peacekeepers killed in attack in Central African Republic

Unidentified gunmen attacked United Nations peacekeepers in the Central African Republic on Thursday, killing three officials and injuring two, UN Secretary General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.
“The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s attacks by unidentified armed combatants on Central African national defense and security forces, and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in Dékoa, Kémo Prefecture, and Bakouma, Mbomou Prefecture. Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others were wounded in Dékoa,” Dujarric said
He added that the UN Secretary General called on the Central African Republic authorities to investigate these heinous attacks and swiftly bring perpetrators to justice.