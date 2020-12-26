Russian emergency ministry delivers humanitarian aid transferred to Karabakh to addressees

All humanitarian aid delivered from Russia to Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] has been distributed at the planned points. This was reported to TASS on Saturday by the press service of the Russian Federation Ministry of Emergency Situations (RF MES).
"The humanitarian aid that arrived by rail has been fully distributed in the Nagorno-Karabakh regions. The cargo has delivered to the delivery points by the specialists of the RF MES gathering team and is already being actively used in the restoration of social facilities and residential buildings," the MES press service reported.
The last batch of this humanitarian aid was delivered to the districts of Martuni and Martakert towns.
To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.