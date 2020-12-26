News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 26
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh conduct medical-readiness training with observation posts’ sanitary instructors
Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh conduct medical-readiness training with observation posts’ sanitary instructors
Region:Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

As part of combat training with the staff of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], medical-readiness training was conducted with 30 sanitary instructors at the observation posts, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Combat training courses with the peacekeeping corps are held regularly and are aimed at continuously raising the level of professional readiness of servicemen, improving their respective skills, as well as maintaining the established requirements for the combat-readiness of the units.

To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos