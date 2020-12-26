Armenia health ministry launches centralization of ambulance services (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Health of Armenia, Arsen Torosyan, visited the National Burn Center where the newly acquired ambulances are located, and he got acquainted with the capabilities of these vehicles, the Ministry of Health informed.
The Ministry has purchased 40 ambulances with funds from the state budget for 2020, and another 15 ambulances were donated by the Hayastan All Armenian Fund.
In addition, 12 ambulances were donated by individual benefactors.
And according to the previously reached agreement with philanthropist Nikolay Sarkisov, five of the aforesaid donated ambulances have been allocated to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
Also, process of centralizing ambulance services in Armenia will begin by transporting coronavirus patients to medical centers.