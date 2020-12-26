Karabakh official: There is need to live, work in Artsakh

And again, about another opportunity to work in Artsakh; Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Housing Mane Tandilyan wrote this on Facebook.

"Dear friends, as soon as I moved [to Artsakh], you often ask me what we can do for Artsakh, how to assist, what is needed.

Now I say: there is a need to live and work in Artsakh.

It may not be the most convenient job for you, but you will have friends, relatives—including those now living in Artsakh—who do not have access to get information.

Help us find staff because one can earn a decent living only through work. Even if in some cases it is not the job of his dream, it’s all the same; it can be the beginning because work is the best way to achieve success," Tandilyan added.