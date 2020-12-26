News
586 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
586 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 586 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 157,349 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 19 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,752 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 854, the total respective number so far is 138,669, and the number of people currently being treated is 15,257—which is a drop by 287 in one day.

And 2,610 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 581,386 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
