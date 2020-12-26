News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 26
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Millions of Americans could lose their unemployment benefits because of Trump
Millions of Americans could lose their unemployment benefits because of Trump
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Millions of Americans saw their jobless benefits expire on Saturday after President Donald Trump refused to sign into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, protesting that it did not do enough to help everyday people, Reuters reported.

Trump stunned Republicans and Democrats alike when he said this week he was unhappy with the massive bill, which provides $892 billion in badly needed coronavirus relief, including extending special unemployment benefits expiring on Saturday, and $1.4 trillion for normal government spending.

Without Trump’s signature, about 14 million people could lose those extra benefits, according to Labor Department data. A partial government shutdown will begin on Tuesday unless Congress can agree a stop-gap government funding bill before then.

After months of wrangling, Republicans and Democrats agreed to the package last weekend, with the support of the White House. Trump, who hands over power to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, did not object to terms of the deal before Congress voted it through on Monday night.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
When will Putin be vaccinated against COVID-19?
The Kremlin informed…
 Saudi crown prince gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
As part of a national coronavirus vaccination plan being implemented in the country…
 Lukashenko says he will not be vaccinated against coronavirus
The Belarusian president described himself as a skeptic regarding this disease…
 4 large ventilators, 100,000 coronavirus test kits to arrive in Armenia from China Sunday (PHOTOS)
The Minister of Health informed…
 586 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 19 more coronavirus patients have died…
 Biden releases Christmas greetings, thanks doctors, researchers working on coronavirus vaccine
But we know for so many of you in our nation this has been a very difficult year…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos