ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party member: Option of snap parliamentary elections is unacceptable, there is one way (VIDEO)

I spoke about today on December 5. Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the Armenia Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party and coordinator of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement, wrote this on Facebook, and, also, posted the video of that part of his speech on December 5.
"In order to get out of the situation, the number one evil [i.e., PM Nikol Pashinyan] of the country will try to organize—with administrative resources—snap [parliamentary] elections; this option is unacceptable. There is only one way: to remove the traitor [from power], after which the Armenian people will be given the opportunity to hold free, fair, transparent, and competitive elections," Saghatelyan added.