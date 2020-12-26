4 large ventilators, 100,000 coronavirus test kits to arrive in Armenia from China Sunday (PHOTOS)

The Ministry of Health continues to strengthen the capacity of our country to fight the coronavirus disease; the Minister of Health of Armenia, Arsen Torosyan, wrote this on Facebook Saturday morning.
“The last cargo plane for this year—which will transport from China 4 large oxygen production stations for medical centers, 94 individual oxygen concentrators, 100,000 covid diagnosis test kits, 200,000 sampling sticks, as [face] masks and [medical] coveralls—will arrive in Yerevan already tomorrow.
Let me remind that, among other things, 12 oxygen production stations have already been installed in the country's medical centers this year alone, 4 of which were transported to Armenia by cargo plane a week ago," Torosyan added.