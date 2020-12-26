News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 26
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
4 large ventilators, 100,000 coronavirus test kits to arrive in Armenia from China Sunday (PHOTOS)
4 large ventilators, 100,000 coronavirus test kits to arrive in Armenia from China Sunday (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Ministry of Health continues to strengthen the capacity of our country to fight the coronavirus disease; the Minister of Health of Armenia, Arsen Torosyan, wrote this on Facebook Saturday morning.

“The last cargo plane for this year—which will transport from China 4 large oxygen production stations for medical centers, 94 individual oxygen concentrators, 100,000 covid diagnosis test kits, 200,000 sampling sticks, as [face] masks and [medical] coveralls—will arrive in Yerevan already tomorrow.

Let me remind that, among other things, 12 oxygen production stations have already been installed in the country's medical centers this year alone, 4 of which were transported to Armenia by cargo plane a week ago," Torosyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Saudi crown prince gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
As part of a national coronavirus vaccination plan being implemented in the country…
 Lukashenko says he will not be vaccinated against coronavirus
The Belarusian president described himself as a skeptic regarding this disease…
 586 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 19 more coronavirus patients have died…
 Biden releases Christmas greetings, thanks doctors, researchers working on coronavirus vaccine
But we know for so many of you in our nation this has been a very difficult year…
 Cases of new strain of COVID-19 identified in eight countries in Europe
On December 14, Secretary of State for...
 Israel approves introduction of total quarantine from December 27 to January 9
It is banned for people to remain within 1 km (0.6 miles) of their residences...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos