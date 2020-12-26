Artsakh Defense Army reports 147 more casualties

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 147 more servicemen, reservists, and volunteers had fallen during the recent Artsakh war.
Also, the Defense Army presented the names of, and some other data pertaining to, these soldiers who had fallen while fending off the recent Azerbaijani-Turkish-mercenary military aggression.
According to the official data published by the Artsakh Defense Army, the number of military casualties on the Armenian side has reached 2,017.
In addition, according to the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations, the bodies of 1,073 fallen Armenian servicemen have been retrieved so far in Artsakh.