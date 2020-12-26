News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 26
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Artsakh Defense Army reports 147 more casualties
Artsakh Defense Army reports 147 more casualties
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 147 more servicemen, reservists, and volunteers had fallen during the recent Artsakh war.

Also, the Defense Army presented the names of, and some other data pertaining to, these soldiers who had fallen while fending off the recent Azerbaijani-Turkish-mercenary military aggression.

According to the official data published by the Artsakh Defense Army, the number of military casualties on the Armenian side has reached 2,017.

In addition, according to the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations, the bodies of 1,073 fallen Armenian servicemen have been retrieved so far in Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Law enforcement: 65 Armenia Police officers died in Artsakh war
And six are considered missing…
 Head of Armenian borderline village asks deputies to work with Russians to save the land
Abovyan asked the village head if there...
 Mayor of Armenia's Kapan says he still hasn't seen any document on demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan
According to him, the heads of...
 Russia contributes 2 million Swiss francs to ICRC to aid Nagorno-Karabakh
This direction has become one of the priorities...
 Armenian advocate: Another 68 of my colleagues also demand that Prosecutor General detain Nikol Pashinyan
Earlier, 20 academic lawyers had...
 Kapan mayor proposes to allow residents of border villages of Armenia’s Syunik to carry weapons
Since a number of villages in Syunik Province have ended up on the border with the territories now under the control of Azerbaijan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos