Etchmiadzin woman’s dead body is taken to hospital by car

On Friday at 9:00pm, the Vagharshapat city police department of Armenia was informed from a hospital that the dead body of a 33-year-old female resident of Etchmiadzin had been brought to them, and there was a gunshot wound on her left rib as well as scratches on her forehead.
The police officers who were dispatched to the hospital found out that the woman's body was brought to the hospital by a car which the Vagharshapat police had impounded.
A murder case has been filed in connection with the incident.
A forensic medical examination has been ordered.
It turned out that this murder was committed by a 34-year-old man who had taken this woman's body to the hospital. On Saturday at 1am, he was found at an intersection of Etchmiadzin and taken to the Vagharshapat police station on suspicion of murder.
The man has been detained.
The circumstances of this incident are being clarified.
An investigation is underway.